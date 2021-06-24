Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $173.16 million and $4.80 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001176 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 215.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.