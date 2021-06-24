DODO Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $107.14 million and approximately $41.07 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.