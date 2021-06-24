Doki Doki Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,014.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $51.29 or 0.00147454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $74,014.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

