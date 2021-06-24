Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.83 and last traded at $99.13. Approximately 20,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,023,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.49.

Specifically, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

