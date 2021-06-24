Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 391.80 ($5.12). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 389.20 ($5.08), with a volume of 580,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.93.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

