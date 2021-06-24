Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) & Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Critical Comparison

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.12 billion 4.31 $491.30 million $12.01 38.03 Cuentas $560,000.00 54.09 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 0 11 17 0 2.61 Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $432.84, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Cuentas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 11.53% -14.49% 29.35% Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09%

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 17,600 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

