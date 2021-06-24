Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $466.27

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $466.27 and last traded at $464.52, with a volume of 7890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.