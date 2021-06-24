Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Domo worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.