DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $321,436.63 and $1,966.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00386971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

