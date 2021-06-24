Dora Factory Achieves Market Cap of $7.39 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00013587 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $6.63 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

