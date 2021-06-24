DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $492,089.80 and approximately $33,514.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

