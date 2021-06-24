Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 193,770 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

