Drep [new] One Day Volume Reaches $932,186.00 (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $932,186.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

