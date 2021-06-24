Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,503 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

