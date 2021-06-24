Duality Advisers LP Buys 9,402 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 464.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $456.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $465.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

