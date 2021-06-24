Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,927 shares of company stock worth $114,860,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

