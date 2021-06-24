Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 17,388 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,588,000 after purchasing an additional 337,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

