Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 249.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.