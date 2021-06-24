Duality Advisers LP Has $2.94 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 193.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $140.99 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

