Duality Advisers LP Has $3.80 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,170 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,833,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $20,239,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQ. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

