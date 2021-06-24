Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

