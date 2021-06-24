Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

