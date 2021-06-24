Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 173.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

