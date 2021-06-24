Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

