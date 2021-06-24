Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.03 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of GDS opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.