Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.22 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

