Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.10 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

