Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.17 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.95 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

