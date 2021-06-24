Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.22 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.