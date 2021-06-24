Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.