Duality Advisers LP Purchases 135,791 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 197.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

