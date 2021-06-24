Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 80,561 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Farfetch by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $14,371,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

