Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

