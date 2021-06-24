Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AEP stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

