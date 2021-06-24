Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,642 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.