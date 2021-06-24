Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,904 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.