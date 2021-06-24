Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,235 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

