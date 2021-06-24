Duality Advisers LP Sells 438,965 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 438,965 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

