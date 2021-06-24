Duality Advisers LP Sells 62,728 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,728 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

NYSE:ES opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

