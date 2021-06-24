Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.58 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

STNE opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

