Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.64 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.