Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.96 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.