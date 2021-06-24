Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $132.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

