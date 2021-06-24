Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Trupanion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

