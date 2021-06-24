DXdao Price Reaches $217.28 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $217.28 or 0.00621322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $303,939.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00219690 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.