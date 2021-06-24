DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO Buys $860,702.07 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXPE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,357. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

