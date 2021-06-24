Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $9,260.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,806.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.43 or 0.05747228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.01397706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00386741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00632668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00382699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

