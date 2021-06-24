Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.93

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The stock has a market cap of $682.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $5,529,199 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

