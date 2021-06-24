Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.93

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
The stock has a market cap of $682.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $5,529,199 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.