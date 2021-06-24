Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Eastman Chemical worth $54,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.21. 9,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,878. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

