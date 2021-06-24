EasyFi (EASY) Tops One Day Volume of $557,145.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $557,145.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

